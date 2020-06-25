Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

slice

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Indian fintech startup slice raises $6 million

Indian fintech startup slice raises $6 million

Slice, a fintech startup which offers card-based products to young Indians to help them build a better credit score, has raised $6 million in a funding round led by Japanese VC Gunosy.

The round also saw participation from US-based EMVC, Kunal Shah of Cred, Better Capital and existing investor Das Capital.

Slice says it intends to use the capital to double its management team, explore banking partnerships to launch co-branded prepaid cards and credit cards and to reach over 500,000 users by the end of FY21.

The slice card is a pre-paid virtual and physical card that comes with a pre-approved credit line and an expense-tracking app.

The firm, which has a presence in 18 cities across India catering to freelancers, college students, and salaried professionals, has racked up 250,000 users.

Talking about the investment in slice, Yuki Maniwa, Director of Gunosy says: “We believe slice has a sustainable advantage as it has decoded young credit users’ demands and has built a deep understanding of credit risk and low-cost distribution using technology. We are happy to work closely with slice as they continue to transform the credit landscape in India”.

Related Companies

slice

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown, [New Paper] Charting a Core,[New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. Wirecard chief Braun arrested

  2. Wirecard: Missing EUR1.9 billion likely &quot;does not exist&quot;

  3. Mastercard to buy Finicity for open banking push

  4. Wirecard on the ropes as CEO Braun resigns

  5. Splitit to go global with Mastercard deal

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward