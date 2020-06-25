Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Dun &amp; Bradstreet lays down IPO terms

Dun & Bradstreet lays down IPO terms

Business analytics group Dun & Bradstreet intends to raise $1.38 billion in an initial public offering.

The New Jersey-based company is offering 67.75 million shares in the IPO, priced between the range $19 and $21. At $21 per share, the company would be valued at about $8.41 billion. The stock will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'BNB'.

The return to public ownership comes less than two years after the company was taken private by a consortium of investors led by former Blackstone Group Inc. dealmaker Chinh Chu, in a $6.9 billion deal.

The move follows hard on the heels of an IPO filing by cloud-based core banking vendor nCino, as the appetite for stock market debuts steps up a gear in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Dun & Bradstreet, which has more than 5,000 employees worldwide, more than doubled revenue to $395.3 million in its latest quarterly statement, reducing operating losses to $8.3 million from $203 million in the year earlier period.

