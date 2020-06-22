Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nasdaq OMX Group nCino

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NCino files for IPO

NCino files for IPO

Cloud-based core banking vendor nCino has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

The vendor says it plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and that the number of shares to be offered and the price range have not yet been determined.

Founded in 2012, nCino raised $80 million last October and claims more than 1100 financial institution clients around the world.

However, it has yet to make a profit, recording a $27.5 million net loss for the fiscal year ending in January.



Related Companies

Nasdaq OMX Group nCino

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments:[New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Trending Stories

Related News
UK challenger Recognise signs for nCino cloud package

UK challenger Recognise signs for nCino cloud package

Trending

  1. UK&#39;s top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

  2. Wirecard shares crash on missing &#163;1.9 billion in cash

  3. The WFH hub is here to stay - Westpac

  4. Revolut launches account aggregation feature in Ireland

  5. Worldpay rolls out Open Banking Hub for account-to-account payments

Research
See all papers »
Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data