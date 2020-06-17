Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FinTech Wales

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FinTech Wales plans 10-year roadmap

FinTech Wales plans 10-year roadmap

Not-for-profit FinTech Wales has set out on the creation of a 10-year roadmap as it seeks to make the country a global player in financial technology.

The group has been awarded £250,000 by Cardiff Capital Region for a nine-month programme to establish and evidence the building blocks required to grow the fintech sector’s sustainability in Wales.

Firms are being encouraged to help plot the roadmap, which will define the next 10 years of technology and skills development needed to secure, grow, and innovate in the sector in Wales.

Gavin Powell, general secretary, FinTech Wales, says: “As a not for profit membership organisation we are thrilled that Cardiff Capital Region has awarded us this funding, allowing us to further support our members, as well as helping us plot an environment where fintech and financial services businesses have a secure foundation in Wales.”

Kellie Beirne, director, CR City Deal, adds: “The fintech sector has a significant role to play in helping the economic recovery from Covid-19, not just in Financial Services, but also in its ability to make a transformational contribution to other sectors and initiatives such as net zero carbon, green economy, energy, and transport."

Related Companies

FinTech Wales

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics, [Webinar] How to Address Fraud Thr[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Trending Stories

Related News
Starling Bank creates 400 jobs in Cardiff with opening of third UK office

Starling Bank creates 400 jobs in Cardiff with opening of third UK office

Monzo looks into opening Cardiff office

Monzo looks into opening Cardiff office

Trending

  1. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  2. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  3. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

  4. Starling to provide in-app integration to Slack, energy switching and health insurance

  5. WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020