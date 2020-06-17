FinTech Wales plans 10-year roadmap

Not-for-profit FinTech Wales has set out on the creation of a 10-year roadmap as it seeks to make the country a global player in financial technology.

The group has been awarded £250,000 by Cardiff Capital Region for a nine-month programme to establish and evidence the building blocks required to grow the fintech sector’s sustainability in Wales.



Firms are being encouraged to help plot the roadmap, which will define the next 10 years of technology and skills development needed to secure, grow, and innovate in the sector in Wales.



Gavin Powell, general secretary, FinTech Wales, says: “As a not for profit membership organisation we are thrilled that Cardiff Capital Region has awarded us this funding, allowing us to further support our members, as well as helping us plot an environment where fintech and financial services businesses have a secure foundation in Wales.”



Kellie Beirne, director, CR City Deal, adds: “The fintech sector has a significant role to play in helping the economic recovery from Covid-19, not just in Financial Services, but also in its ability to make a transformational contribution to other sectors and initiatives such as net zero carbon, green economy, energy, and transport."