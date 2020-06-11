Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

JPMorgan Chase is to roll out digital receipt management technology from Canada's Sensibill to all of its 38 million active mobile users later this year.

Sensibill enables users to capture receipts with a phone camera, automatically reconciling the data into the customer’s transaction history. Available from within the bank's mobile app, customers can track their spending, submit warranties and expenses and keep on top of bookkeeping.

“Chase has created a digital banking experience that makes it easier for consumers and businesses to manage their finances,” says Corey Gross, co-founder and CEO at Sensibill. “Through our partnership with Chase, millions of customers will have access to a best-in-class product that solves the hassle of expense and receipt management.”

Founded in 2013, Sensibill has partnered with approximately 75 financial institutions across North America and the UK.

