BNP Paribas Securities Services uses NLG to write client exec summaries

BNP Paribas Securities Services is using Natural Language Generation (NLG) to write one-page executive summaries for its custody clients.

The bank says NLG allows it to transform large amounts of structured global custody data into "concise and insightful commentaries". Clients will receive their traditional monthly statistics reports providing in-depth data on their operations but will now also get the brief summary.



This will alert them to unusual patterns and highlight areas for improvement and best practices, boosting oversight, controls and efficiency, says BNP. For example, the summary points to the percentage of corporate actions instructions received after deadline or to manual instructions rates and suggests specific actions.



Christelle Ybanez, head, asset owners and asset managers, strategy and planning, BNP Paribas Securities Services, says: "Leveraging Artificial Intelligence technology, our NLG report summarises hundreds of pages of data into easy-to-understand key trends and recommendations."