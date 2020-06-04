Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

CipherTrace

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments Security Covid-19 Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Card fraud Legal Money Laundering Operational risk Phishing Privacy
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto crime reaches $1.4bn so far in 2020

Crypto crime reaches $1.4bn so far in 2020

Just under $1.4bn was stolen through various crypto-related scams in the first five months of 2020, according to a report from cyber security firm CipherTrace

The figures suggest that 2020 could be the second most costly year ever in terms of crypto scams, however it may well be far less than the $4.5m of losses suffered in 2019 due in part to the introduction of more regulation.

Furthermore, the vast majority of the $1.36 billion losses can be attributed to one particular scam - a Ponzi scheme based in China called Wotoken that promised exorbitant returns via non-existent algorithmic trading strategies which netted one rogue operator almost $1bn in crypto assets from over 715,000 victims. 

The report also showed that there has been a dramatic 47% decrease in the illicit funds received by crypto-exchanges with just 0.17% of funds traced directly to criminal sources. "This suggests that many criminals are finding it harder to offload their illicit funds directly into cryptocurrency exchanges, indicating effective implementation of AML measures around the world," states the report.

However it also adds that criminals seem to be getting better at obfuscating the origins of their stolen funds prior to cashing out on exchanges. "CipherTrace’s examination of one prominent darknet marketplace revealed that risk exposure to exchanges tripled for secondary transactions (two-hops out) compared to primary transactions (one-hop out)," states the report. 

Another noticeable trend was the propensity for fraud within Finland. Crypto-exchanges in Finland topped the charts for the third year running with 12% of all bitcoin funds coming directly from a criminal source. In second place was Russia at 5.23% followed by the UK.

The report also notes that 74% of the bitcoin involved in exchange to exchange transactions was sent cross-border which underlines the importance of establishing global AML standards. 

 


 

 

 

Related Companies

CipherTrace

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments Security Covid-19 Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Card fraud Legal Money Laundering Operational risk Phishing Privacy
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020, [New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020

Trending Stories

Related News
HMRC takes down nearly 300 Covid-19 phishing scam sites since March
/security

HMRC takes down nearly 300 Covid-19 phishing scam sites since March

Ripple sues YouTube over cryptocurrency scam accounts
/crypto

Ripple sues YouTube over cryptocurrency scam accounts

OneCoin scam renews calls for crypto regulation

06 Nov 2019

Australian police arrest five over $2.7 million cryptocurrency scam

09 Aug 2019

Cybercrooks look to cash in on Facebook's digital currency

03 Jul 2019

BIS general manager calls for central banks to act against 'parasitical' virtual currencies

06 Feb 2018

Trending

  1. Coinbase to pay UK and EU customers 5% ‘interest’ on crypto holdings

  2. Mastercard brings Fintech Express to Europe

  3. UK government embraces Payment Initiation with TrueLayer appointment

  4. Lloyds&#39; online and mobile banking goes down

  5. Metro Bank joins Bounce Back Loan Scheme

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA