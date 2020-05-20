Money Dashboard names former PayPal Emea CEO Renier Lemmens as chairman

Money Dashboard has appointed Renier Lemmens, ex-Revolut board member and Paypal Emea CEO, as its new chairman

A former COO of Barclays International Retail and Commercial Banking, Lemmens is a venture partner with early-stage VC DN Capital.



His appointment comes as Money Dashboard prepares for the roll out payments transfers over it Open Banking-powered personal finance app.



CEO Steve Tigar says of the appointment: “We’re delighted to welcome Renier to the board. His impressive experience as a fintech VC, CEO of Paypal Emea and board member of Revolut will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth.



“We are particularly excited to have Renier on board as we prepare to launch our payments service, in addition to a number of other features that will revolutionise the way people organise and grow their money.”

