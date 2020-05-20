Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Money Dashboard

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Money Dashboard names former PayPal Emea CEO Renier Lemmens as chairman

Money Dashboard names former PayPal Emea CEO Renier Lemmens as chairman

Money Dashboard has appointed Renier Lemmens, ex-Revolut board member and Paypal Emea CEO, as its new chairman

A former COO of Barclays International Retail and Commercial Banking, Lemmens is a venture partner with early-stage VC DN Capital.

His appointment comes as Money Dashboard prepares for the roll out payments transfers over it Open Banking-powered personal finance app.

CEO Steve Tigar says of the appointment: “We’re delighted to welcome Renier to the board. His impressive experience as a fintech VC, CEO of Paypal Emea and board member of Revolut will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth.

“We are particularly excited to have Renier on board as we prepare to launch our payments service, in addition to a number of other features that will revolutionise the way people organise and grow their money.”

Related Companies

Money Dashboard

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to address increasing fraud and social engineering threat in the mobile channel

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Instant Payments as a stepping stone in the digital payments journey, [EBAda[EBAday Online Webinar] Instant Payments as a stepping stone in the digital payments journey

Trending Stories

Related News
Money Dashboard to triple staff on £4.6 million fund raise

Money Dashboard to triple staff on £4.6 million fund raise

Revolut hires head of public affairs; former CFO resurfaces at Money Dashboard
/startups

Revolut hires head of public affairs; former CFO resurfaces at Money Dashboard

Trending

  1. Tencent rolls out credit scoring system - report

  2. Monzo seeks fresh funding as Covid-19 decimates valuation

  3. PayPal rolls out QR Code payments to 28 markets worldwide

  4. Diebold Nixdorf hit by ransomware attack

  5. Sygnum Bank adds XRP to currency portfolio

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA