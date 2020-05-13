Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BlackRock Wells Fargo Bank Members Exchange

Channels

Markets Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Members Exchange raises $65m to take on Nyse and Nasdaq

Members Exchange raises $65m to take on Nyse and Nasdaq

Members Exchange (MEMX), a new market operator hoping to take on Nyse, Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets, has closed out a $65 million funding round, with investments from Wall Street heavyweight backers including Wells Fargo and BlackRock.

Flow Traders, Manikay Partners, and Williams Trading all participated in the round, joining previously announced backers JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Jane Street. BlackRock assumes a seat on the MEMX board.

MEMX secured SEC approval earlier this month and is planning to launch its US equity exchange in the third quarter, vowing to increase competition, improve operational transparency, cut costs and simplify the execution of equity trading in the US. The new entity is promising a simple trading model with basic order types using the latest technology.

In addition to the participants in its latest funding round, the venture has the backing of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, TD Ameritrade, UBS and Virtu Financial as it seeks to upset the dominance of the established market operators.

Says the MEMX investor board: "We are pleased to welcome these additional influential and experienced firms that understand the dynamics of the US equity market. Their investment represents continued validation of the MEMX model, and we look forward to adding their voices to our broad-based consortium."

Related Companies

BlackRock Wells Fargo Bank Members Exchange

Channels

Markets Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Your Busine[Webinar] Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Your Business

Trending Stories

Related News
JPMorgan and Goldman back new exchange taking on Nyse and Nasdaq
/markets

JPMorgan and Goldman back new exchange taking on Nyse and Nasdaq

Wall Street firms plan to take on Nyse and Nasdaq with new exchange
/wholesale

Wall Street firms plan to take on Nyse and Nasdaq with new exchange

Trending

  1. Ripple gets ready for ISO 20022

  2. Banked moves out of beta to take on Visa and Mastercard

  3. Fintech revenues to hit $500bn by 2030 - UBS

  4. Mastercard makes massive financial inclusion pledge

  5. British Business Bank adds new lenders to Bounce Back Loan Scheme

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?