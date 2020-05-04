Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

IHS Markit Catena

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
IHS Markit acquires Singapore trade reporting firm Catena

IHS Markit acquires Singapore trade reporting firm Catena

IHS Markit has acquired Catena Technologies, a regulatory trade reporting firm based in Singapore. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Catena was founded in 2002 as a fintech consultancy and transformed to become a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of trade reporting solutions in 2014. Its Trace Reporting platform automates and manages trade reporting, providing cross-asset coverage, valuation and collateral reporting, and reconciliation across G20 jurisdictions.

"As part of IHS Markit, we will be able to offer customers a seamless, single-vendor solution that integrates transaction reporting with other post-trade and compliance workflows,” said Aaron Hallmark, CEO of Catena. "This capability will enable customers to streamline their trade-reporting processes, reduce costs, and focus on strategic initiatives."

Catena will be integrated with IHS Markit's MarkitServ reporting platform.

Julian Chesser, head of Asia Pacific for MarkitServ, comments: “Bringing the expertise and technology from Catena into MarkitServ and our other compliance platforms will enable us to provide even more comprehensive and efficient trade reporting services to customers globally."

Related Companies

IHS Markit Catena

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Growth - Register Now!, [Webinar] How to Remain[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Growth - Register Now!

Trending Stories

Related News
IHS Markit invests in Cobalt

IHS Markit invests in Cobalt

IHS Markit to acquire Ipreo, sell off MarkitServ

IHS Markit to acquire Ipreo, sell off MarkitServ

Cambridge Blockchain and IHS Markit join forces to bring DLT to KYC data collection

31 Jan 2018

TrueEX files anti-trust lawsuit against MarkitServ

09 May 2017

Trending

  1. Covid-19: Barclays CEO signals end of the skyscraper and rebirth of the branch

  2. Data Science And Machine Learning. With Java?

  3. FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

  4. RBS bids farewell to app-only offshoot B&#243;

  5. FIS sets up $150 million fintech venture fund

Research
See all papers »
A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments