Login | Sign up |Help
09 May 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

TrueEX files anti-trust lawsuit against MarkitServ

1 hour ago  |  617 views  |  0 Stock market graph 3

US interest rate swaps exchange trueEX has filed a lawsuit against IHS Markit for allegedly engaging in anti-competitive practices in the post-trade processing arena.

TrueEX, which competes for liquidity with established venues such as Tradeweb and Bloomberg, recently set up its own post-trade processing subsidiary, truPTS, trespassing on the turf of IHS Markit unit MarkitServ.

MarkitServ has since moved to cut off connections to trueEX, terminating a relationship in which the upstart exchange provides a 'drop copy' notice of completed transactions to the middleware platform.

In an open letter to clients explaining the decision to file the complaint in the New York courts, Sunil Hirani, trueEX co-founder and CEO, writes: "What I have surmised from my conversations with Markit, is they would like us to interact with them in a manner that most closely resembles the way voice broker IDB firms interact with them for voice trades - meaning the transaction would be executed on trueEX (FIX or UI) and then Markit exclusively would perform the matching, clearing and SDR messaging life cycle events.

This change requires trueEX to insert Markit in the 'middle' of all of our activities in order to process, clear and report transactions, thereby creating additional workflow steps, potentially slower response times, additional software and connectivity changes and higher costs."

Alongside the legal action, Hirani is calling on clients to put pressure on Markit to rescind its termination notice.

Markit has yet to respond to the allegations.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGPOST-TRADE & OPS
KeywordsLEGAL

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Isda and Markit offer concessions on CDS licensing to address anti-trust concerns

Isda and Markit offer concessions on CDS licensing to address anti-trust concerns

29 April 2016  |  3853 views  |  0 comments | 3 linkedin
IHS and Markit agree mammoth merger

IHS and Markit agree mammoth merger

21 March 2016  |  6762 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 5 linkedin
Markit to buy Loan/SERV position reconciliation tech assets

Markit to buy Loan/SERV position reconciliation tech assets

11 January 2016  |  3969 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 4 linkedin
Markit raises $1.3bn in IPO

Markit raises $1.3bn in IPO

19 June 2014  |  3695 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 2 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Markit - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Download the paper nowvisit dh.comVisit capgemini.com

Who is commenting?

A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Barclays campaigns to...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Correspondent banking...
Tayloe Draughon Tayloe Draughon Commented on: JPMorgan formally quit...
A Finextra member Gerard Hergenroeder Commented on: Deutsche Bank backs pa...
Jonathan Williams Jonathan Williams Commented on: Barclays campaigns to...

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Bitcoin set to go boomBitcoin set to go boom
18055 views comments | 31 tweets | 20 linkedin
Barclays opens Europe's largest fintech siteBarclays opens Europe's largest fintech si...
12554 views comments | 33 tweets | 33 linkedin
Hackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid German bank accountsHackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid Ger...
10089 views comments | 18 tweets | 33 linkedin
satelliteBrighton gets bitcoin ATM
8609 views comments | 3 tweets | 1 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain and Supply Chain Finance: the m...
7888 views 0 | 14 tweets | 5 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter