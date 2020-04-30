Investing and banking app Stash raises $112m

US banking and investing startup Stash has raised $112 million in a Series F funding round joined by LendingTree.

Breyer Capital, Goodwater Capital, Greenspring Associates, Union Square Ventures and funds advised by T Rowe Price Assoiates all joined the round, which comes a year after a $65 million raise.



Stash began life as a micro-investing app but has since tried to build out an ambitious "all-in-one financial home" combining banking, investing, advice and technology. The company claims 4.3 million users for its subscriptions, which cost between $1 and $9 a month. It now has over $1 billion in assets under management - fueled by customer deposits of just $28 at a time.



Customers can buy fractional shares in thousands of stocks and funds, access their paycheck up to two days early through the online banking service, use money management tools and get access to financial education resources.



The latest funding will be used to boost customer growth and brand awareness as it seeks to build up its middle class base.



Brandon Krieg, CEO, Stash, says: "We are very fortunate to bring together world class investors, to help accelerate Stash's goal of bringing digital banking, investing plus financial education and advice to the millions of middle class Americans working hard every day to make ends meet.



"This massive group has attempted to make financial progress within a system that simply does not serve their best interests or meet their needs. It's time for them to reconsider the current financial servicing industry as the 'status-quo' and take control of their financial life with the customer-obsessed solutions we provide at Stash."