Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mobey Forum

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Identity
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mobey Forum: Banks&#39; big opportunity in digital ID won&#39;t last forever

Mobey Forum: Banks' big opportunity in digital ID won't last forever

Banks are at risk of losing their strong position in the development of national digital identity schemes to Big Tech giants and other globally networked firms, according to a report from industry association Mobey Forum.

The 'How to Make Digital Identity a Success' provides a comparative overview of seven digital ID schemes across Europe and North America - Alastria, e-Estonia, Itsme, NemID, BankID, Verimi and Verified.Me.

The report contends that Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Alibaba/Alipay and other hugely powerful digital players have serious potential to upend the global market for digital ID

Jukka Yliuntinen, co-chair of the Digital ID Expert Group, Mobey Forum. “Banks have mastered the ability to operate at scale in highly regulated environments, under conditions that require rigorous and stringent security and identity verification procedures. This has enabled them to play a key role in the evolution of national digital ID schemes and also makes them prime candidates to be future guardians of digital identities, supporting services that stretch far beyond banking and generating new revenues as a result.

"This advantageous position could change quickly, however, as other powerful networked stakeholders move into the space. Banks must be aware that the window of opportunity to adopt these critical roles may be closing, perhaps faster than they think.”

To maintain their position, banks need to cement their role as arbiters of trust in collaborative models backed by other key service providers, including governments, regulators and telcos.

“This collaborative model is here to stay,” says Elina Mattila, executive director, Mobey Forum. “It’s only through close collaboration that banks can both address the challenges and seize the opportunities presented by digital identity.”

Related Companies

Mobey Forum

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Identity
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - W[On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - Watch now!

Trending Stories

Related News
Credit unions pilot blockchain-based digital ID system
/blockchain

Credit unions pilot blockchain-based digital ID system

HSBC claims hyper-personalised banking will be driven by digital ID
/retail banking

HSBC claims hyper-personalised banking will be driven by digital ID

Canada's Interac buys digital ID outfit 2Keys

05 Nov 2019

FATF zeroes in on digital ID as key to AML compliance

04 Nov 2019

South Korean banks join Samsung and telcos in blockchain ID project

15 Jul 2019

SIX acquires stake in digital ID startup PXL Vision

02 Jul 2019

Canadian bank-backed blockchain-based ID verification system launches

01 May 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies