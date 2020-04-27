Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
Emirates NBD

Wholesale banking

Payments Covid-19

Transaction banking
Emirates NBD reports 60% growth in corporate digital onboarding

Emirates NBD reports 60% growth in corporate digital onboarding

Emirates NBD has recorded a rush of corporate customers moving to digital channels as businesses respond to the UAE's #StayHome directives.

The UAE-based bank says corporate banking has witnessed a significant 60% month-on-month increase in digital on-boarding volumes as new and existing transaction banking clients opt for digital channels for their ongoing cash management and trade finance requirements.

The bank further reports that 96% of the corporate banking division’s payment volumes are now processed through its digital channels, as fully 70% of its corporate clients avail of its smartBusiness and smartTrade portal.

Ahmed Al Qassim, EVP, general manager of corporate banking at Emirates NBD, says: “The UAE is a key international trade hub and it is encouraging to see UAE companies focused on business continuity as they respond to the ongoing market dynamics around Covid-19 by migrating to digital ways of conducting business."

