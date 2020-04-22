Even Financial moves into insurance through LeapLife acquisition

Even Financial, the startup that uses an API to help banks find and connect with consumers via channel partners, is entering the insurance space through the acquisition of LeapLife. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Even Financial is a B2B2C fintech company looking to solves a significant pain point in financial services acquisition by seamlessly connecting supply and demand via its API, turning any consumer touchpoint into an ROI-driven, programmatic acquisition source.



The deal to buy insurtech platform and digital life insurance agency LeapLife allows Even to immediately move into the new field, simplifying and enhancing the way consumers search, compare, and get matched with policies.



Over the coming weeks, Even says it will integrate LeapLife's technology and insurance offering into its API, making turnkey insurance marketplaces programmatically available to its network of channel partners.



The firm will also quickly expand to other insurance sectors, including homeowners, renters and auto insurance, adding to Even's suite of products which already covers loans, savings and credit cards.



Phill Rosen, CEO, Even, says: “Despite its importance, purchasing life insurance is often an overwhelming and inconvenient experience. With more than $600 billion in premiums paid each year, and only 6% of policies sold completely online, we see tremendous opportunities to help modernise the life insurance industry and offer solutions that solve challenges for consumers and carriers alike.”

