Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Even Financial

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Insurance Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Even Financial moves into insurance through LeapLife acquisition

Even Financial moves into insurance through LeapLife acquisition

Even Financial, the startup that uses an API to help banks find and connect with consumers via channel partners, is entering the insurance space through the acquisition of LeapLife. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Even Financial is a B2B2C fintech company looking to solves a significant pain point in financial services acquisition by seamlessly connecting supply and demand via its API, turning any consumer touchpoint into an ROI-driven, programmatic acquisition source.

The deal to buy insurtech platform and digital life insurance agency LeapLife allows Even to immediately move into the new field, simplifying and enhancing the way consumers search, compare, and get matched with policies.

Over the coming weeks, Even says it will integrate LeapLife's technology and insurance offering into its API, making turnkey insurance marketplaces programmatically available to its network of channel partners.

The firm will also quickly expand to other insurance sectors, including homeowners, renters and auto insurance, adding to Even's suite of products which already covers loans, savings and credit cards.

Phill Rosen, CEO, Even, says: “Despite its importance, purchasing life insurance is often an overwhelming and inconvenient experience. With more than $600 billion in premiums paid each year, and only 6% of policies sold completely online, we see tremendous opportunities to help modernise the life insurance industry and offer solutions that solve challenges for consumers and carriers alike.”

Related Companies

Even Financial

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Insurance Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience, [Report] Optimizing the Digital[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Trending Stories

Related News
Citi Ventures invests in Even Financial

Citi Ventures invests in Even Financial

Trending

  1. Google preps debit card - TechCrunch

  2. Santander takes on TransferWise with UK launch of PagoFX

  3. UK Government rolls out &#163;1.25 billion startup support package

  4. SocGen chief innovation officer on the Covid-19 response

  5. Stripe raises $600m

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?