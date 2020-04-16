Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
ANZ venture arm joins $160 million round in Airwallex

Melbourne-based Airwallex has raised a Series D round of $160M, its largest to date, with participation from a group of new investors, including ANZi Ventures - the corporate venture arm of ANZ - and Salesforce Ventures, and several existing investors, including DST Global, Tencent, Sequoia Capital China, Hillhouse Capital and Horizons Ventures

The new funding brings Airwallex’s total equity raise since it was founded in 2015 to $360M.

After a successful $100 million Series C round in March 2019, Airwallex’s global presence has expanded considerably, with new offices in Tokyo, Bangalore, and most recently a presence in Dubai.

Alongside the international expansion, Airwallex has also extended its product line deeper into the financial services space, including the launch of Airwallex Borderless Cards in partnership with Visa and an in-app integration with Xero.

The company says the new funds will be used to accelerate worldwide growth in Europe, the US and new markets, implement payment acceptance capabilities and explore acquisitions.

Ron Spector, managing director of ANZi Ventures, says of the bank's involvement: “ANZi Ventures is pleased to make a strategic investment in Airwallex, one of Australia's fintech leaders. We look forward to working further with the team to support their vision of building a next-generation digital payments platform for SMBs and enterprises globally.”

