Login | Sign up |Help
01 May 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Tencent and Mastercard join $13m Airwallex funding round

1 hour ago  |  858 views  |  0 Australian Flag

Australian cross-border payments firm Airwallex has raised US$13 million in a Series A funding round led by Chinese Internet giant Tencent and joined by Mastercard.

Sequoia Capital Chain also participated in the round, which comes on top of a $3 million raise last year.

Targeted at businesses rather than consumers, the Airwallex platform can support thousands of transactions per second and claims to provide a more cost-effective alternative to existing payment networks.

It is powered by a sophisticated FX and payment engine and a transparent pricing model designed to avoid inflated margins and minimise market risk.

The firm, which joined the Mastercard Start Path accelerator programme last year, says that it will use the new funding to propel the release of its suite of APIs and fuel international expansion, notably into Europe.

Jack Zhang, CEO, Airwallex, says: "The continued growth of international trade and the global economy rely on efficient cross-border transactions.

"Our mission is to eradicate the burden of international payments so that businesses can transact across borders with ease. Armed with a growing number of financial services licences and partnerships across numerous jurisdictions, we aim to make international payments as cheap and simple as domestic payments."
ChannelsSTART UPSRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsFINDEXFOREIGN EXCHANGE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related company news

MasterCard - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out morevisit dh.comVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan formally quits R3JPMorgan formally quits R3
10068 views comments | 30 tweets | 19 linkedin
Six global banks join Swift DLT trialsSix global banks join Swift DLT trials
8960 views comments | 19 tweets | 36 linkedin
BBVA steps up fintech acquisition strategy with purchase of OpenpayBBVA steps up fintech acquisition strategy...
8425 views comments | 19 tweets | 18 linkedin
UBS moves risk platform to Microsoft Azure cloudUBS moves risk platform to Microsoft Azure...
7022 views comments | 11 tweets | 22 linkedin
Should central banks open up payment and settlement systems to non-banks?Should central banks open up payment and s...
6716 views comments | 22 tweets | 21 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter