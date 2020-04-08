Irish banks set up dedicated phonelines for vulnerable customers

A group of five Irish banks have joined forces on dedicated free phonelines to help vulnerable customers, such as the elderly, isolating during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) says AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC, permanent tsb and Ulster Bank have agreed on the phonelines as well as a guide on day-today-banking for those required to stay at home.



The guide gives advice for those cocooning which includes details on over the phone and online banking options, making payments over the phone, getting help with banking, and tips for keeping money safe.



Brian Hayes, CEO, BPFI, says: "With close to 10% of the population over 70 years of age, banks recognise the serious challenges now faced by customers who are being advised to cocoon and who may be in vulnerable circumstances.



"The main retail banks (AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC, permanent tsb and Ulster Bank) are now acting to assist these customers during Covd-19 and have set up dedicated phonelines ensuring calls from this cohort of customers are prioritised and that any of their concerns in relation to managing their daily banking can be addressed."