Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Alipay

Lead Channel

Covid-19

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

E-commerce Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Alipay offers boost to Covid-19-hit Wuhan merchants

Alipay offers boost to Covid-19-hit Wuhan merchants

Payments behemoth Alipay has set up a special section of its app to promote local merchants in Wuhan, the city where Covid-19 emerged before spreading across the world.

As Wuhan emerges from lockdown, Alipay has moved to help local merchants get back up and running by making it easy for its 900 million users to easily locate them and their respective products and services in the city.

The section allows orders to be placed directly via the Alipay app for local specialty produce, and also enables users to access livestreams of tourist destinations across the city as it begins to open back up.


"We're open" sign at Wuhan bicycle store owned by Fang Qianjin

While initially focused on Wuhan, Alipay says it plans to roll out the initiatives across China.

Merchants can also use Alipay to apply for loans offered by the “Zero Contact” campaign jointly launched by MYbank, an online banking unit of Alipay owner Ant Financial, and 100 banks in China. MYbank will waive interest rates for 360,000 offline micro merchants in Wuhan for the first month and cut interest rates by 20% for Hubei merchants outside of the city.

Simon Hu, CEO, Ant Financial, says: "In every hardship, there lies an opportunity to envision and create a brighter future. We firmly believe that, after the COVID-19 outbreak, service providers who are able to tap into the power of digital technologies will come out the strongest."

Related Companies

Alipay

Lead Channel

Covid-19

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

E-commerce Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience, [Report] Optimizing the Digital[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Trending Stories

Related News
MAS rolls out $125 million Covid-19 support package for banks and fintechs
/regulation

MAS rolls out $125 million Covid-19 support package for banks and fintechs

Covid-19: Goldman CTO says remote tech working 'flawlessly'
/covid-19

Covid-19: Goldman CTO says remote tech working 'flawlessly'

Irish banks set up dedicated phonelines for vulnerable customers

15 h

Travelex shuts down UK outlets

27 Mar

New Coronavirus fintech taskforce offers support to SMEs

25 Mar

More US banks to shutter branches as coronavirus crisis escalates

20 Mar

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Business Development Manager, OTC Derivatives Technology (London, UK)

to/into six-figures base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Nationwide to close down branches and disconnect call centres over weekends

  2. Payments revenue to enter negative territory

  3. Curve introduces numberless cards

  4. Rush to digitisation will see fintech sector flourish post-Covid-19

  5. Banking industry sets out vision for EU payments market

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?