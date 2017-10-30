Westpac to work with iconic design gurus for wearable payments play

Westpac is to work with top lifestyle designers to create a range of wearable tap and go payment attachments that can be fitted to consumer accessories.

With Westpac's PayWear range, customers will be able to tap and pay in the same way they regularly do with their debit card, without having to reach for their wallet or smartphone, through a new range of waterproof and battery-free wearable accessories.



Westpac group chief executive, consumer bank, George Frazis says: “When speaking with customers, personal style and choice were important. In fact, 70% agreed that they would only wear a wearable device if it suited their own personal style and lifestyle. This is why we will collaborate with iconic Australian designers to create a variety of wearable accessory designs to suit different tastes, preferences and styles.”



The basic PayWear Essentials brand, available early December, includes a silicone band and a chip-based attachment linked to a customer's current account. These will be made available fee-free for a limited time.



The first designer-inspired accessories will come on stream in early 2018, with surfboard shaper and entrepreneur Hayden Cox of Haydenshapes leading the way.