News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
VoxSmart banks £5.5 million in growth capital from NatWest

VoxSmart banks £5.5 million in growth capital from NatWest

NatWest has invested £5.5 million in VoxSmart, a provider of surveillance software for tapping client conversations.

VoxSmart currently claims over 100 blue chip financial market customers for its surveillance kit, which tracks communications across multiple devices, including WeChat and WhatsApp, to detect signals of malpractice and market abuse.

The firm, backed by Deepbridge Capital, says the new funding will be used to reach new markets and speed up product development.

The financing from NatWest draws on the bank's newly-created £100 million Growth Capital fund, designed to support selected high growth venture-capital backed businesses at an earlier stage than traditional bank financinge

Kit Maclaren, director of NatWest Growth Capital, says: “Financing UK companies such as VoxSmart, reflects our firm wide dedication to supporting high growth, innovative scale-up businesses and is the key driver behind our new Growth Capital product.”

