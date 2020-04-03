Fitbit makes contactless payments standard on new wristband model

Fitbit has launched its latest fitness wristband with contactless payments as a standard feature.

The Fitbit Charge 4 comes with the company’s prepaid wallet baked in. The chip works with cards from nearly 500 issuers in 44 countries and 10 transit systems worldwide.



Previoulsy, the payments feature was only available on premium editions of the Charge 3 wristband.



Retailing at $149.95, the device also features a raft of new work-out components and add-ons, including Spotify compatibility and GPS tracking.