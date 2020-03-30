Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Sony Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sony Bank launches English language app-based banking service

Sony Bank launches English language app-based banking service

Sony Bank has launched an English-language online banking service aimed at foreign residents in Japan.

The banking arm of the consumer electronics giant, which serves 500,000 local consumers, says the app-based bank, dubbed MoneyKit, will take the hassle out of opening an account in Japan, providing fast digital onboarding and English-based online chat services.

According to an online survey of foreign residents conducted by the bank, 60% of respondents indicated that they were dissatisfied with banking procedures in Japan. The most commonly cited reasons included complicated paperwork and procedures, the need for hanko seals, and a lack of language support.

Products and services include yen and foreign currency deposits, fund transfers, foreign currency remittances, and a Visa-based debit card in the Sony Wallet.

Related Companies

Sony Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Register Now., [Webina[Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Register Now.

Trending Stories

Related News
Sony runs fintech challenge

Sony runs fintech challenge

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Sales Director, North America - Collateral Management Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US

  2. Self-isolating fintech coders build app to support 5m freelancers over Covid-19 income loss

  3. Covid-19 set to delay HSBC restructuring

  4. Revolut research: 42% of SMEs are looking to change banks in the next 12 months

  5. Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

Research
See all papers »
Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World