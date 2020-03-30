Sony Bank launches English language app-based banking service

Sony Bank has launched an English-language online banking service aimed at foreign residents in Japan.

The banking arm of the consumer electronics giant, which serves 500,000 local consumers, says the app-based bank, dubbed MoneyKit, will take the hassle out of opening an account in Japan, providing fast digital onboarding and English-based online chat services.



According to an online survey of foreign residents conducted by the bank, 60% of respondents indicated that they were dissatisfied with banking procedures in Japan. The most commonly cited reasons included complicated paperwork and procedures, the need for hanko seals, and a lack of language support.



Products and services include yen and foreign currency deposits, fund transfers, foreign currency remittances, and a Visa-based debit card in the Sony Wallet.