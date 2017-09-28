Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

ASX "increasingly confident" about blockchain replacement for Chess

28 September 2017  |  4560 views  |  0 Sydney

Top executives at the Australian Securities Exchange say they are "increasingly confident" about the prospect of replacing their legacy post-trade infrastructure with a platform based on distributed ledger technology.

ASX is due to make a decision in December on whether to dismantle its existing Chess system in favour of a new blockchain-based platform built using technology from US-based Digital Asset Holdings.

With the deadline looming, ASX chairman Rick Holliday-Smith told investors at the company's annual general meeting: "We are increasingly confident that this technology will help simplify how our marketplace works and should unlock a new era of efficiency and innovation."

The exchange operator has been testing Digital Asset's technology in parallel to the routine running of Chess over the past 18 months, and in June last year paid $7.16 million to increase its stake in the US startup from 5% to 8.5%.

Following Holliday-Smith onto the podium , ASX CEO Dominic Stevens was equally bullish.

In an update on progress, Steven says the Exchange has given over 60 DLT system demonstrations or Chess replacement workshops to more than 110 companies and over 500 attendees from the global financial services industry.

"All this ensures that ASX will be the best informed it can be about the specifications needed for new post-trade infrastructure for the equities market," he told the AGM. "It is a big undertaking, and I am pleased with our progress and the potential of distributed ledger technology to deliver real efficiency gains for the market. We are on track to make an announcement about our assessment of its suitability to replace Chess in December 2017"
ChannelsBLOCKCHAINPOST-TRADE & OPSWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

ASX blames outage on 'unprecedented' hardware failure

ASX blames outage on 'unprecedented' hardware failure

23 September 2016  |  5271 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 1 linkedin
ASX shut down by hardware failure

ASX shut down by hardware failure

19 September 2016  |  5474 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
ASX lifts stake in Digital Asset Holdings

ASX lifts stake in Digital Asset Holdings

22 June 2016  |  7000 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 7 linkedin
ASX wavers over future of Chess platform as it begins work on blockchain settlement

ASX wavers over future of Chess platform as it begins work on blockchain settlement

12 February 2016  |  7613 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 4 linkedin
Financial industry giants join $50m Digital Asset Holdings funding round

Financial industry giants join $50m Digital Asset Holdings funding round

21 January 2016  |  14863 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 20 linkedin
ASX considers replacing clearing and settlement system with blockchain

ASX considers replacing clearing and settlement system with blockchain

26 October 2015  |  6931 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 14 linkedin
ASX to retain clearing monopoly

ASX to retain clearing monopoly

11 February 2013  |  4697 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 1 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.ncr.comvisit www.capgemini.comvisit www.sibos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27256 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11418 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10611 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8797 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7864 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Development Director

A minimum of £200K (not a limiting factor)
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter