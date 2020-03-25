Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ginp banking Trojan mutates for coronavirus infection

Ginp banking Trojan mutates for coronavirus infection

The infamous Ginp banking Trojan, which acquired the ability to insert fake text messages into the inbox of a regular SMS app back in March, has now acquired a new functionality — one that takes advantage of the recent pandemic.

Once downloaded on a victim’s phone, the Ginp Trojan can receive a command from the attacker to open a webpage titled “Coronavirus Finder”, which claims there are people nearby infected with the virus.

In order to learn where these individuals are, the victim is asked to pay 0.75 euros on a payments page set up by the hacker to capture the user's credit card details.

Alexander Eremin, security expert at Kaspersky, says: “Cybercriminals have, for months, attempted to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis by launching phishing attacks and creating coronavirus-themed malware. This is the first time, though, we’ve seen a banking Trojan attempting to capitalise on the pandemic. It’s alarming, particularly since Ginp is such an effective Trojan. We encourage Android users to be particularly vigilant at this time—pop-ups, unfamiliar webpages, and spontaneous messages about coronavirus should always be viewed skeptically."

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change, [New Paper] The Ir[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Trending Stories

Related News
Silence is golden: New banking Trojan on the loose

Silence is golden: New banking Trojan on the loose

BankBot trojan hits Google Play

BankBot trojan hits Google Play

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Business Development Manager, OTC Derivatives Technology (London, UK)

to/into six-figures base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Covid-19: Canadian banks close some branches, cut hours at others

  2. Dutch banks raise contactless limits for PIN entry

  3. Covid-19 will reset fintech market valuations; spur M&amp;A

  4. Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US

  5. Finastra warns of possible security breach

Research
See all papers »
The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions