19 April 2017
BankBot trojan hits Google Play

2 hours ago  |  821 views  |  0 Computer virus

A security researcher is warning that an Android banking trojan has infected apps on the Google Play store and is trying to steal login information.

Niels Croese from Securify noticed that an app called Funny Videos 2017, which has been downloaded up to 5000 times, was infected with the BankBot trojan.

The trojan targets more than 400 bank apps, putting phishing overlays on them to steal login credentials and credit card details.

As well as the Funny Videos 2017 app, BankBot is thought to have entered the Google Play store through an app called HappyTimes Videos, sneaking past the Google Bouncer security scanner. Both have now been removed.
