03 October 2017
Emirates NBD takes financial fitness to a new level

14 August 2017  |  4859 views  |  0 Crowd Walking

Emirates NBD is doing its bit to counter rising obesity levels in the Middle East, presenting 95 of its customers with a free one-year gym membership if they sign up to the bank's Fitness First account, which raises interest rates according to activity levels.

Launched in 2015, Emirates NBD Fitness account enabless customers to earn interest of up to 2% p.a. on their savings based on the number of steps that they walk or run daily. Starting with a base rate of 0.25%, interest rates start stepping up with the number of strides that customers take daily, climbing to 0.50% p.a. as soon as they clock 5,000 steps, 1% p.a. when they walk 8,000 steps and to 2% p.a. when they cross 12,000 steps.

In a new campaign to promote the programme, 95 customers who opened their Fitness Account via the Emirates NBD mobile banking app won their free membership in addition to a fitness session hosted by an expert trainer at the bank's headquarters in Deira.

Suvo Sarkar, senior EVP & group head - retail banking and wealth management says: “Aligned to the government’s mission of fighting obesity in the UAE, we leveraged this opportunity to encourage our customers to become healthier and happier, while also showing them just how easy it is to open an account from their smartphones. As connected devices become increasingly popular in the country and across the region, the bank will continue to offer more such innovative products and services that will combine our customers’ financial needs with their lifestyles.”


