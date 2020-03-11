Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Open APIs

Channels

Payments Mobile & online Retail banking

Keywords

OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays app now lets customers make payments from accounts with other banks

Barclays app now lets customers make payments from accounts with other banks

In a UK high street first, Barclays now lets customers make payments from current accounts held with other banks from within its app.

Initially, the feature has been rolled out to customers who have a linked current account with NatWest, Nationwide or Bank of Scotland. It will shortly be rolled out to other providers including Santander, Lloyds, Halifax and RBS.

The service uses the industry-approved Open Banking API technology, ensuring the process is secure for customers, says Barclays. In the next few weeks, Barclays plans to add the ability to save new payment contacts within the app.

Customers can already view current, savings and credit card accounts held with other UK banks in the Barclays app.

Caroline Ambrose, director, Open Banking, Barclays, says: “Day-to-day life is busy enough without juggling multiple banking apps to stay on top of your finances. That’s why we’re working to make our customers’ lives easier by putting everything in one place and adding features that help them manage their money in a secure and straightforward way.

“Payments is the next step in our journey towards giving our customers even more control over their money, and easier ways to do their everyday banking tasks.”

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Open APIs

Channels

Payments Mobile & online Retail banking

Keywords

OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] 4 Regulatory Changes Impacting Data, Identity, and the Digital Trail

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World, The[New Report] The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

Trending Stories

Related News
Barclays to shed hundreds of staff

Barclays to shed hundreds of staff

Barclays invests in Open Banking-based utility switching app Youtility
/open apis

Barclays invests in Open Banking-based utility switching app Youtility

Barclays pulls plug on Big Brother

21 Feb

Revolut rolls out Open Banking tool

11 Feb

Open Banking customer numbers surge

20 Jan

Open Banking year two: Insights from the CMA9

13 Jan

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies