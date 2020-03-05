Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Xinja

Channels

Start ups Mobile & online Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Xinja turns away new customers as RBA rate cut bites

Xinja turns away new customers as RBA rate cut bites

Australia's Xinja Bank is turning away new customers wanting to take advantage of its 2.25% interest-bearing Stash savings account following an RBA rate cut on Tuesday.

The unusual decision to freeze new account openings comes as the app-only challenger weighs up the costs of serving an account which has already attracted $350 million in deposit inflows.

Unlike its rival neobanking peers, Xinja has yet to offer any credit or loan products, so the RBA's 0.25 percentage cut makes the app-only bank's Stash account an expensive inducement, costing somewhere in the range of $7.5 million a year just to keep afloat.

CEO Eric Wilson, says: "The RBA rate cut makes it more expensive for Xinja to hold deposits at the same rate before the launch of our lending programme; there has been an unprecedented uptake of Xinja Bank by Australians; and now, how we - as a new bank - manage the costs of those deposits."

Xinja - which yesterday opened a Series D round to larger investors - is doing its best to put a positive spin on the decision.

“As always, Xinja wants to break the traditional banking model,” says Xinja Bank chief executive and founder Eric Wilson. “When faced with higher than expected deposit flows, and an RBA rate cut, most banks would just drop deposit interest rates, hurting existing customers while chasing new ones. That’s not what Xinja is about."

Wilson accepts that the rate will come up for review, especially with the Reserve Bank hinting that a further cut may be needed in April.

“Managing those costs as a new bank in a way that cares about existing customers means pushing the pause button on opening new Stash accounts for a while," he says. “When we make new Stash accounts available again, new customers who have only a transaction account will get first access."

Related Companies

Xinja

Channels

Start ups Mobile & online Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies, [New I[New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Trending Stories

Related News
Xinja Bank opens Series D round to large investors

Xinja Bank opens Series D round to large investors

Xinja takes on Australia's Big Four with market-leading savings account
/start ups

Xinja takes on Australia's Big Four with market-leading savings account

Xinja Bank gains banking licence; rolls out first accounts

09 Sep 2019

Australian neo bank Xinja raises $2.6 million in crowdfunding campaign

05 Mar 2019

Australia's Xinja wins restricted banking licence

18 Dec 2018

Australian neo bank Xinja returns to the crowd

03 Dec 2018

Aspirant neo-bank Xinja to implement SAP core to take on Australia's Big Four

14 Aug 2018

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies