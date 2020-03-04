Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Xinja

Keywords

Findex
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Xinja Bank opens Series D round to large investors

Xinja Bank opens Series D round to large investors

Australian neobank Xinja has launched a fund raise aimed at sophisticated investors, with a minimum of $20,400 to invest.

The capital raise is part of a Series D round that is 40% complete with $20 million raised so far.

The app-only bank, which launched its first saving account in January with a market-beating savings account paying 2.25% on deposit, received deposits of more than $100 million within its first three weeks. Xinja now has 25,000 customers and more than 41,000 accounts.

Xainja Bank founder and chief executive Eris Wilson says: "We have had a huge influx of customers and deposits, so much so we have met our target for deposits already.

"People expect seamless technology in almost everything they do daily: from ordering food, to booking holidays or a ride home. Xinja is in that category. We have built a bank from scratch, where the technology is intuitive and fun, and that offers a better way to bank."

Xinja has raised around $70 million in total, from Australian and offshore investors through Series A, B, C and the first 40% of Series D. This includes two equity crowdfunding rounds, held in January 2018 and January 2019.

