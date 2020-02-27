Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESGtech and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Cudo Ventures

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Blockchain Cloud Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Corporate actions Datawarehousing Non-bank competitors Supply chain finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
How to use technology to solve climate change and cloud waste

How to use technology to solve climate change and cloud waste

Global IT expense is set to reach a staggering $3.9 trillion in 2020, an increase of 3.4% from 2019 according to Gartner. Driven by the adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS), all market segments are expected to spend on forms of software such as cloud and expand its use through 2023. But what does this mean for the environment?

Finextra Research spoke to Matt Hawkins, CEO and founder of Cudo Ventures, about making use of ‘spare computing’, rather than continuing to build new data centres and server farms, which in turn, depletes the planet’s resources.

“The demand for increasing compute is inevitable, but how can we ensure our actions are sustainable? As we have more mobile phones, servers and infrastructure, we’re running out of more of the Earth’s precious metals. 30% to 50% of the time, that infrastructure is doing nothing, so we must learn to benefit from what has already been built,” Hawkins says.

With cloud, a massive amount of data can be retained and analysed in a viable and cost-efficient manner using artificial intelligence and machine learning, which is ideal as Hawkins points out, as these technologies are designed for simulations and therefore, financial institutions can pre-emptively calculate the impact of their decisions on the environment.

The world’s data centres account for over 400 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity a year, which is around 3% of total global demand, and experts predict this figure will increase to 20% by 2025. Alongside this, digital infrastructure results in 700 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year - 2% of the global total - and IT-linked carbon emissions are expected to overtake the aviation and shipping industries in the next few years.

Further to this, Bitcoin consumes 0.28% of the world’s total electricity consumption, which is an estimated 61.76 TWh per year. By comparison, the Czech Republic uses an estimated 62.34 TWh per year while Switzerland consumes 58.46 TWh. If Bitcoin was a country, it would be the 41st most-energy-demanding nation on the planet.

The digital currency's energy demands are derived from the computing power needed for mining, where machines are connected to the network to verify transactions. In order to minimise this, Bitcoin miners have relocated to countries where geothermal energy is cheap. Hawkins explains that “Bitcoin is version 1 of blockchain and version 1 of anything is never really the optimum solution, it just starts an industry or a business.

“However, it has proved the demand for this type of solution and that type of currency. The true value is in blockchain and while Bitcoin is the largest power consumer, it is also estimated that between 25% and 50% of the power that is used for Bitcoin is in renewable power anyway.”

Taking Ethereum as an example, what Hawkins refers to as the “first cloud version of blockchain”, he points out that real and valuable blockchain platforms will move to a proof of state model that does not use energy and will allow organisations and even governments to reliably share data and ensure that the information is correct.

But how can blockchain help with reporting ESG in the financial services industry? As banks have to buy in to an open and public record, Hawkins believes that perhaps digital banks would be more susceptible to this as records are placed online from the start - these neobanks will “lead the way and legacy banks will be the last ones to join.”

Related Companies

Cudo Ventures

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Blockchain Cloud Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Corporate actions Datawarehousing Non-bank competitors Supply chain finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [eBook] Protect Your Customers From Account Takeover Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry, [New Sentiment,[New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry

Trending Stories

Related News
Standard Chartered and Imperial College partner to tackle climate change
/sustainable

Standard Chartered and Imperial College partner to tackle climate change

Bailed-out RBS to rebrand as NatWest

Bailed-out RBS to rebrand as NatWest

Triodos Bank CEO: 'Bankers should be eco-warriors'

31 Jan

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies