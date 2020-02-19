Standard Chartered hires former Ripple/Facebook exec van Dyke as digital channels lead

Standard Chartered has hired former Ripple and Facebook executive Kahina van Dyke to spearhead digital channels and data analytics in its corporate bank.

Voted one of the top 25 Women in Financial Technology by fintech hub Lattice80, van Dyke joins from blockchain-based payments network Ripple, where she served as SVP, business & corporate development. She was previously global director, financial services and payments at Facebook, and previously spent several years at Mastercard and Citigroup.



She joins Standard Chartered’s Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking division (CCIB”) as global head, digital channels and client data analytics, and will report to CCIB cheif executive Simon Cooper.



Says Cooper: “Kahina is joining my team at a pivotal time in our development. We have achieved a number of successes with clients, at times developing our own platforms and at others forging partnerships with fintechs, and we’re not standing still - this is a statement of intent. Kahina will spearhead a talented team in taking our data analytics and channel capabilities to the next level.”