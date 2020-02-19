Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Bank of Singapore names Le Cotonnec chief data and innovation officer

Bank of Singapore has appointed Celine Le Cotonnec to the newly created position of chief data and innovation officer.

Reporting to CEO Bahren Shaari, Le Cotonnec takes on responsibility for the bank's data strategy as it seeks to deliver actionable insights for clients. She will also be the innovation unit head.

Le Cotonnec joins from AXA Insurance Singapore, where she held the same role, leading the firm's efforts in data analytics and AI as well as working with fintechs.

Says Bahren: "Celine’s stellar track record in the area of data analytics and innovation will help us to continue to build deeper relationships with our clients."

