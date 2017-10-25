 
Login | Sign up |Help
25 October 2017
» View all news Next story »

Bancontact switches on contactless mobile payments

3 hours ago  |  1332 views  |  0 iphone apps on screen

Belgian payment scheme Bancontact has rolled out contactless smartphone payments to the general public.

Supported by 20 banks across Belgium, the Bancontact app currently processes one million payments a month on behalf of users.

The contactless functionality has been enabled for Android phone users only and enables payments without a PIN for sums below EUR25 with just a tap at the terminal.

"The smartphone is steadily becoming a genuine extension of our wallets," says Boncontact CEO Kim Van Esbroeck. "Every cardholder can benefit from this technology, regardless of who they bank with or which bankcard they have."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Belgian banks bid to banish passwords with itsme app

Belgian banks bid to banish passwords with itsme app

12 September 2017  |  11251 views  |  4 comments | 16 tweets | 29 linkedin
Payconiq continues European expansion with acquisition of Luxembourg's Digicash

Payconiq continues European expansion with acquisition of Luxembourg's Digicash

02 August 2017  |  6357 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 14 linkedin
ING and KBC create unified payments and loyalty platform in Belgium

ING and KBC create unified payments and loyalty platform in Belgium

06 July 2016  |  7135 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 14 linkedin
BNP Paribas Fortis and SIX Payment Services target Belgian merchants

BNP Paribas Fortis and SIX Payment Services target Belgian merchants

18 September 2014  |  7227 views  |  1 comments | 3 tweets | 4 linkedin
Belgian firm launches QR code-based P2P payments app

Belgian firm launches QR code-based P2P payments app

21 February 2013  |  10666 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 5 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bancontact/Mister Cash - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register now visit www.atos.net

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Mastercard to roll out blockchain APIMastercard to roll out blockchain API
22176 views comments | 32 tweets | 45 linkedin
HSBC partners Bud for open banking trialHSBC partners Bud for open banking trial
16306 views comments | 24 tweets | 33 linkedin
Creating value through the smarter use of client dataCreating value through the smarter use of...
11362 views comments | 3 linkedin
Transaction banking in the Americas, the regional and global opportunitiesTransaction banking in the Americas, the r...
10341 views comments
How Asia is driving the digital economy and shifting the way business is doneHow Asia is driving the digital economy an...
9307 views comments | 1 tweets | 3 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter