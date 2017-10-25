Bancontact switches on contactless mobile payments

Belgian payment scheme Bancontact has rolled out contactless smartphone payments to the general public.

Supported by 20 banks across Belgium, the Bancontact app currently processes one million payments a month on behalf of users.



The contactless functionality has been enabled for Android phone users only and enables payments without a PIN for sums below EUR25 with just a tap at the terminal.



"The smartphone is steadily becoming a genuine extension of our wallets," says Boncontact CEO Kim Van Esbroeck. "Every cardholder can benefit from this technology, regardless of who they bank with or which bankcard they have."