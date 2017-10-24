Mastercard showcases augmented reality shopping

Mastercard and Qualcomm are showcasing an augmented reality shopping experience using smart shopping glasses and iris authentication to make payments.

Unveiled at Money20/20, the prototype applications uses the Saks Fifth Avenue brand, marks and likeness to create a virtual shopping environment, where users wearing Qualcomm's R-9 smartglasses can not only view digital representations of products before they commit to a purchase, but also learn more about what they are buying, see additional options not available in the physical location and get instant recommendations.



When done shopping, users can pay for items using Masterpass, which will first authenticate the cardholder via Qualcomm Technologies’ iris authentication. The shopper then selects a card from their Masterpass-enabled wallet and completes the purchase by selecting the Masterpass button on the screen. Items can be taken home from the store or shipped, depending on availability.







Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, digital partnerships, Mastercard, says: “As the physical and digital worlds blend together, we are focused on developing solutions that provide merchants with the ability to accept payments across all technology platforms possible—in-store, in-app, online, and in AR and VR—to help drive how people will experience shopping and payments in the future.”