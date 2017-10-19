Login | Sign up |Help
19 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

TMX, Bank of Canada and Payments Canada to run blockchain settlement tests

31 minutes ago  |  445 views  |  0 Toronto Skyline

Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada and TMX Group have come together to experiment with an integrated securities and payment settlement platform based on distributed ledger technology.

The collaborative effort marks Phase 3 of the Bank of Canda's Project Jasper initiative, to better understand how DLT could transform the future of payments in Canada. In the first two phases, the project focused on exploring the clearing and settlement of high-value interbank payments using DLT.

The conclusion - that a stand-alone DLT wholesale system is unlikely to match the efficiency and net benefits of a centralised system - has not deterred the central bank from pressing ahead with its deep dive into the technology.

"This experiment continues to push boundaries, so it is exciting to move into a third phase with a broader scope and another partner," says Gerry Gaetz, President and CEO of Payments Canada. "We continue to learn by applying distributed ledger technology to a wider set of functions within our financial system."

Building on previous Jasper work, the next phase of the project will develop a proof of concept for the clearing and settlement of securities using the central bank cash-on-ledger model, says Gaetz.

The process to select a vendor to support the project is already underway. Detailed findings of Phase 3 are anticipated to be published at the Payments Canada Summit in Toronto, May 9-11, 2018.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGPOST-TRADE & OPSBLOCKCHAINPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Bank of Canada says DLT not ready for interbank payment system

Bank of Canada says DLT not ready for interbank payment system

25 May 2017  |  15134 views  |  1 comments | 27 tweets | 25 linkedin
TMX applies distributed ledger tech to proxy voting arena

TMX applies distributed ledger tech to proxy voting arena

06 April 2017  |  6184 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 3 linkedin
Canada calls in Accenture for payments overhaul

Canada calls in Accenture for payments overhaul

21 March 2017  |  8228 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 17 linkedin
SecureKey taps IBM to put identity on the blockchain

SecureKey taps IBM to put identity on the blockchain

20 March 2017  |  12723 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 15 linkedin
Bank of Canada DLT experiment raises PFMI questions

Bank of Canada DLT experiment raises PFMI questions

13 February 2017  |  14320 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 10 linkedin
Canada publishes multi-year roadmap for payments overhaul

Canada publishes multi-year roadmap for payments overhaul

08 December 2016  |  10583 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 12 linkedin
Bank of Canada trials blockchain-based digital dollar

Bank of Canada trials blockchain-based digital dollar

16 June 2016  |  15703 views  |  3 comments | 33 tweets | 33 linkedin
Canada's Interac introduces tokenisation service

Canada's Interac introduces tokenisation service

22 February 2016  |  7719 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 1 linkedin
Canada to overhaul national payments infrastructure

Canada to overhaul national payments infrastructure

11 August 2015  |  9684 views  |  2 comments | 18 tweets | 12 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bank of Canada - all news
TMX - all news
Payments Canada - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit www.fivedegrees.nlvisit www.innotribe.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Ripple looks to drive bank adoption with $300m XRP rebate programmeRipple looks to drive bank adoption with $...
15663 views comments | 12 tweets | 4 linkedin
Swift positive on blockchain, but big challenges remainSwift positive on blockchain, but big chal...
8826 views comments | 16 tweets | 22 linkedin
satelliteGates Foundation backs Ripple collaboratio...
7926 views comments | 13 tweets | 10 linkedin
IBM uses blockchain to improve cross-border payments processingIBM uses blockchain to improve cross-borde...
7061 views comments | 9 tweets | 17 linkedin
Santander InnoVentures leads $6m funding round for Mexico's ePesosSantander InnoVentures leads $6m funding r...
6189 views comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin

Featured job

Sales Manager, Corporate Treasury Software (London, covering Germany)

to £70K base, £105K ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter