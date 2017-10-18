CBA lines up POS integration with NZ's Vend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has struck a deal with New Zealand's Vend to add inventory management, analytics and customer loyalty tools to its suite of proprietary Albert POS tablets.

Under the agreement, retailers will be able to connect Commonwealth Bank’s Albert terminal with Vend on their iPad, Mac or PC to accept payments and make sales on-the-go, and automatically sync their payment data to eliminate manual errors.



Claire Roberts, CommBank’s executive general manager of SME Business Banking, says: “Vend provides all the benefits of mobile payments combined with a point of sale that significantly improves the customer experience and how a retailer manages their business."



The Australian bank is understood to have lined up partnerships with 12 other third party software firms to add to the range of apps and accessories for users of its Albert terminal.



In April of this year the bank claimed to have than 75,000 Albert terminals operating across the country. The Android-based tablet device comes equipped with an open developer platform, which has so far generated 41 third party apps for the hardware, including a tool for generating staff rosters and timesheets automatically, and another for issuing theme park tickets.