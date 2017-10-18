Login | Sign up |Help
18 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

CBA lines up POS integration with NZ's Vend

2 hours ago  |  1061 views  |  0 CBA albert

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has struck a deal with New Zealand's Vend to add inventory management, analytics and customer loyalty tools to its suite of proprietary Albert POS tablets.

Under the agreement, retailers will be able to connect Commonwealth Bank’s Albert terminal with Vend on their iPad, Mac or PC to accept payments and make sales on-the-go, and automatically sync their payment data to eliminate manual errors.

Claire Roberts, CommBank’s executive general manager of SME Business Banking, says: “Vend provides all the benefits of mobile payments combined with a point of sale that significantly improves the customer experience and how a retailer manages their business."

The Australian bank is understood to have lined up partnerships with 12 other third party software firms to add to the range of apps and accessories for users of its Albert terminal.

In April of this year the bank claimed to have than 75,000 Albert terminals operating across the country. The Android-based tablet device comes equipped with an open developer platform, which has so far generated 41 third party apps for the hardware, including a tool for generating staff rosters and timesheets automatically, and another for issuing theme park tickets.
ChannelsPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsEFTPOS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

CommBank hails Albert POS terminal

CommBank hails Albert POS terminal

03 April 2017  |  6936 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 13 linkedin
CBA unveils Albert tablet payment device

CBA unveils Albert tablet payment device

31 March 2015  |  12192 views  |  1 comments | 7 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Commonwealth Bank of Australia - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.innotribe.comvisit www.capgemini.comvisit www.fivedegrees.nl

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Ripple looks to drive bank adoption with $300m XRP rebate programmeRipple looks to drive bank adoption with $...
15350 views comments | 12 tweets | 4 linkedin
Swift positive on blockchain, but big challenges remainSwift positive on blockchain, but big chal...
8523 views comments | 16 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyHow artificial intelligence can deliver a...
8065 views 0 | 8 tweets | 9 linkedin
satelliteGates Foundation backs Ripple collaboratio...
7585 views comments | 13 tweets | 9 linkedin
IBM uses blockchain to improve cross-border payments processingIBM uses blockchain to improve cross-borde...
6734 views comments | 8 tweets | 16 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Relationship Manager, Consulting Services (London)

Competitive base, commission, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter