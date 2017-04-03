CommBank hails Albert POS terminal

Commonwealth Bank of Australia says that its decision to move into the point-of-sale hardware market two years ago has proved a success, with more than 75,000 terminals operating across the country.

In an unusual step for a bank, CBA teamed up with German tech firm Wincor Nixdorf and Ideo to launch an Android-based tablet system dubbed Albert in March 2015.



The bank says that with cash use fading, customers increasingly want POS systems that let them tap with their cards and phones, as well as split their bill at the table, make payments for items on the shop floor, have their tickets delivered straight to their handsets, and receipts sent directly to their email address.



Albert is also Australia's only EFTPOS terminal which connects to an open developer platform. So far developers have built 41 apps for the hardware, including a tool for generating staff rosters and timesheets automatically, and another for issuing theme park tickets.



Michael Eidel, executive GM, cash-flow and transaction services, CBA, says: "Our open platform and increasing relationships with developers creating new and exciting apps sets Albert apart from the competition, and we need to ensure our customers are aware of the enormous potential this payment device has for businesses."