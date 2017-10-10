Login | Sign up |Help
10 October 2017
Former Westpac exec fights fraudsters with Da Vinci card

12 hours ago  |  2885 views  |  3 Online Shopping

A former senior security executive at Westpac has founded a firm that lets people put all of their cards on a single piece of plastic that generates one-time PINs for transactions.

Called ScramCard, the UK startup lets users link up to eight cards, online or via an app, to their Da Vinci Choice Mastercard, which has an e-ink display, touch numerical keypad and battery.

When they want to make a payment in-store or make an ATM withdrawal, users press a button to pick which card they want, then press the POS button and enter the Da Vinci card's PIN, which generates a one-time code that is entered into the terminal.

The card also supports contactless, requiring users to press a tap and pay button and enter their Da Vinci code before a transaction. Meanwhile, for online and telephone purchases, the card generates a one-time expiry date and CVV number.



The brainchild of former Westpac chief security officer Hewitt, ScramCard is inviting Brits to register interest in the £75 Da Vinci card ahead of its planned arrival early next year.

Says Hewitt: "Right now, the industry is stopping two-thirds of card fraud, but criminals still made off with nearly £300m in the first half of 2017. It’s beyond time that we stop it all. This is our vision.

"I’ve seen first-hand how easily people fall victim to fraud, and even if the money is returned, it’s a huge hassle and leaves people in the lurch with their personal finances. Our proposition is simple; work with us to cut financial fraud out of your wallet."
Comments: (3)

Abimbola Oloyede
Abimbola Oloyede - UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA - Lagos | 10 October, 2017, 06:36

This is very interesting, i am very happy about it and i hope we will be able to cut down fraud to the bearest minimum. Kudos guys.

Rajesh Tiwari
Rajesh Tiwari - Wipro Ltd - London | 10 October, 2017, 10:42

Indeed a great move, less burden on my wallet and on my mind too. I dont need to carry many cards and remember various pin/passwords. Isnt it on the pattern to PSD2? Finally we are moving from many options to one great option. 

But a great thumbs up for the initiative. 

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 10 October, 2017, 10:47

I agree. A very interesting proposition, though £75 seems a bit steep and is that an annual fee or just a one off registration? How long before other (major) banks start to follow?

