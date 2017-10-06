Login | Sign up |Help
06 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Moneyfarm acquires tech behind PFM chatbot Ernest

10 hours ago  |  1132 views  |  0 Chat icons

UK digital wealth platform Moneyfarm is aiming to move into the personal financial management space with the acquisition of financial chatbot technology startup Ernest.

Moneyfarm is in the process of combining the technology behind Ernest with its existing product, with a view to helping users manage their money, budget, and figure out which investments products could be suitable based on financial habits.

Giovanni Daprà, co-founder and CEO of Moneyfarm, comments: “Artificial intelligence and a conversational user interface will help us to improve our algorithms and ultimately offer a better product to our customers. As we work to integrate chatbot technology across our product offering we’ll be able to assist over an individual’s full wealth lifecycle, from the first pay cheque through to retirement.”

The acquisition comes after bootstrapped Ernest failed to raise further funds through a crowdfunding campaign to grow the business independently.

Ernest CTO Lorenzo Sicilia has joined the Moneyfarm team to oversee the technology integration project.

Terms of the transaction were undisclosed.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINESTART UPSRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsCHATBOTMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONSPERSONAL FINANCEROBO-ADVISORWEALTH MANAGEMENT

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Robots on the high street: MoneyFarm opens pop-up shop

Robots on the high street: MoneyFarm opens pop-up shop

20 May 2016  |  8071 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 9 linkedin
Robo-advisor MoneyFarm launches in the UK

Robo-advisor MoneyFarm launches in the UK

25 February 2016  |  10286 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 11 linkedin
Robo-advisor MoneyFarm raises EUR16m for UK launch

Robo-advisor MoneyFarm raises EUR16m for UK launch

09 November 2015  |  9481 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 8 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Moneyfarm - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowRegister nowvisit www.vasco.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
9680 views 12 comments | 35 tweets | 59 linkedin
Canadian lenders issue open banking warningCanadian lenders issue open banking warnin...
6792 views 11 comments | 19 tweets | 19 linkedin
IMF chief says banks would be unwise to dismiss the threat from virtual currenciesIMF chief says banks would be unwise to di...
6662 views comments | 19 tweets | 33 linkedin
Asean banks complete trial of KYC blockchainAsean banks complete trial of KYC blockcha...
6368 views comments | 15 tweets | 30 linkedin
Mastercard releases Early Detection System to warn banks of at-risk cardsMastercard releases Early Detection System...
6264 views comments | 9 tweets | 20 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, Enterprise Software (Nordics)

Competitive base + commission + benefits
Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway or Sweden

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter