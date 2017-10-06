Top digital banking heads to convene at Finextra NextGen Banking Nordics

A strong line-up of C-Suite digital banking heads and innovators from across the Scandinavian fintech scene will gather in Stockholm next month to debate the future of financial services at Finextra's annual NextGen Banking Nordics summit.

The one day conference, taking place at the Stockholm Waterfront Congress on 19 November, has been built in collaboration with the local community to address the critical issues facing the industry, in a region long viewed as a belweather for disruptive innovation across Europe.



With PSD2 looming and the introduction of open banking on the horizon, Finextra’s NextGen Banking: Nordics 2017 will bring together more than 500 industry leaders from traditional and new banks, fintechs, established technology providers and other key industry stakeholders and influencers.

Topics under discussion include PSD2, open banking, AI, digital identity, startup collaboration and the injection of cultural change in banking.



Speakers include:

Emma Heimonen, Head of Digital Innovation, Swedbank

Ewan MacLeod, Chief Digital Officer, Nordea

Christoffer Hernæs, Chief Digital Officer, Skandiabanken ASA

Rasmus Järborg, Chief Strategy Officer, SEB

Tabitha Cooper, Strategic Business developer, Nordea

Kristina Siimar, Head of Products and Offerings, Luminor Group

Ilkka Ruotsila, Nordic & Baltic Regional Director, Deposit Solutions

Gunnar Berger, Head of Open banking, Nordea

Matthew Argent, Founder & CEO, Stockholm Fintech Hub

Amilla Bäck, Senior Business Developer, Payments Industry, Nordea

Petri Syvänne, Head of Payment Services Nordic, Accenture

Line Degner, Co-head of Culture, Nordea

Paul Francis Walvik-Joynt, Engagement Director, Nets

Free of charge for representatives from banks and financial institutions and with discounted tickets available to startups, registration is now open.

