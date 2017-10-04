Login | Sign up |Help
04 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

UAE's oldest bank launches digital-only Neo

11 hours ago  |  2182 views  |  0 iPhone x

Mashreq Bank has launched Neo, a digital-only bank to cater to the needs of the millennial generation.

The new bank provides a complete package of modern mobile and online banking services, including Samsung Pay wallets, carldess ATM transactions, Facebook Messenger chatbots, PFM tools, international currency and stock trading and an e-commerce shopping mall.

Mashreq, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and claims to be the UAE's oldest bank, promises that customers will be able to open an account in less than five minutes by downloading the App and scanning their Emirates ID. Credit and debit cards will be issued within 24 hours of approval.

Mashreq Bank’s head of retail banking group, Subroto Som, says: “Today, we see customers of all ages spending significant amount of time on their mobile smart phones, and they demand convenience. We are going branchless because our aim is to embed banking into the daily life of our busy customers, and not force customers to come to bank branches. Neo is not just an account, or credit card, or digital wallet - it a full-service bank with a strong suite of retail banking products, in the palm of your hand."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Mashreq rolls out contactless stickers

Mashreq rolls out contactless stickers

08 April 2014  |  5287 views  |  2 comments | 2 tweets | 4 linkedin
Mashreq packs branches with interactive experience tech

Mashreq packs branches with interactive experience tech

29 November 2013  |  4815 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 5 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Mashreq Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.ncr.comRegister nowRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
28260 views 12 comments | 59 tweets | 113 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11821 views 1 | 16 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
11194 views 1 | 25 tweets | 23 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
8811 views 10 comments | 34 tweets | 58 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyCyber Security Regulations : Financial Ser...
7905 views 1 | 11 tweets | 3 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, Insurance Software (Germany)

Competitive
Germany

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter