Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Dubai Economy preps digital currency

29 September 2017  |  6283 views  |  0 tablet computer 4

Government-backed development agency Dubai Economy has signed an MoU with UK-based smart ID firm Objet Tech to help create and implement emCash, an encrypted digital currency, which people will be able use to pay for various government and non-government services.

Founded on blockchain technology, emCash will be the digital currency in emPay wallet, launched by Dubai Economy subsidiary Emcredit to support contactless payments.

EmPay allows UAE residents to make varied payments, from their daily coffee and children's school fee to utility charges and money transfers, through the near field communication (NFC) option in their phones.

The Government agency says that with emCash, emPay users will have the option of a secure digital currency, and merchants will receive their payments in real time without going through intermediaries.

Muna Al Qassab, CEO, Emcredit, says: "Customers can choose between two payment options on the emPay platform - the existing dirham payment or emCash. While the dirham payment goes through normal settlement procedures, intermediaries and costs, emCash payments are settled directly between the user and merchant. emCash thus gives real time value movement and merchants can pass the cost benefit to the emCash holder."

The blockchain technology deployed allows for distributed and shared ledgers so that control over payments is not limited to any single member in the emPay ecosystem and transactions are recorded instantaneously, adds Al Qassab. Future developments in the works include the provision of peer-to-peer lending, and the recording of credit ratings on the emCash distributed ledger.
ChannelsBLOCKCHAINRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Hong Kong and Dubai pledge fintech allegiance

Hong Kong and Dubai pledge fintech allegiance

29 August 2017  |  12882 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
Dubai encourages fintech with temporary financial services licence

Dubai encourages fintech with temporary financial services licence

24 May 2017  |  10376 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 16 linkedin
Ex-Tandem CTO onboard for Dubai-based digital bank

Ex-Tandem CTO onboard for Dubai-based digital bank

17 May 2017  |  5898 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 7 linkedin
Bahrain joins fintech free-for-all in the Middle East

Bahrain joins fintech free-for-all in the Middle East

29 March 2017  |  7643 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
IBM and Dubai Government initiate blockchain logistics initiative

IBM and Dubai Government initiate blockchain logistics initiative

07 February 2017  |  13773 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 9 linkedin
Dubai aims to generate startup buzz with FinTech Hive

Dubai aims to generate startup buzz with FinTech Hive

11 January 2017  |  8583 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 11 linkedin
Commercial Bank of Dubai to launch digital-only bank

Commercial Bank of Dubai to launch digital-only bank

28 November 2016  |  5519 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 8 linkedin
Fidor sets up shop in Dubai

Fidor sets up shop in Dubai

14 June 2016  |  7136 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 1 linkedin
Dubai preps mobile phone number-based payments system

Dubai preps mobile phone number-based payments system

13 January 2016  |  8122 views  |  20 comments | 14 tweets | 13 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.abe-eba.euvisit www.vasco.comRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27256 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11418 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10611 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8797 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7864 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter