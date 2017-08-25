Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Ice-cream van goes cone-tactless

25 August 2017  |  13281 views  |  3 bcard icecream

Barclaycard is aiming to put an end to ice-cream van queue meltdowns through the introduction of a cone-tactless system that lets customers pay with a tap of their card or phone before pouring their own vanilla soft-serve.

In a pilot/gimmick designed to celebrate the tenth anniversary of contactless payments in the UK, Barclaycard has given the traditionally cash-only ice-cream van a 21st century makeover.

An upgraded van consists of two separate queues, allowing ice-cream fans who want a simple vanilla to pay with a tap before filling their own cones, freeing up the vendor to take orders simultaneously for ice-lollies and other snacks or drinks.



Barclays research suggests that while 65% of Brits will make an ice-cream purchase over the summer, they have to wait an average of nearly eight minutes, leaving many to melt down before their frozen treats.

Vince Bianco, owner and ice-cream vendor, One Coronetto, says: "I am always looking for innovative ways to improve my business and anything that allows me to serve double the number of happy customers and reduce the queuing time is a ‘win’ for me."
Alex Letts
Alex Letts - U - Sheffield | 25 August, 2017, 15:12

This is an April Fool, in August.  

I am beyond words and believe me I tried.  ("Bank see Fintech as a PR stunt" was as close as I got)

Hoss Atri
Hoss Atri - FinVues - Chelmsford | 26 August, 2017, 11:57
Hoss Atri
Hoss Atri - FinVues - Chelmsford | 26 August, 2017, 11:58

I am developing the App to bring the van to my location ready with my order      :-)

 

 

