Brunel Uni students get a glimpse of the future with finger payments

Students arriving for Freshers' Week at Brunel University in London UK will be able to pay for goods at campus convenience store Costcutters with a touch of their finger at a Fingopay terminal installed by biometrics outfit Sthaler.

Sthaler will be onsite at Brunel University all week, offering the first 1000 students to sign up for the service a £5 credit inventive.



The installation follows pilot trials at London music venue Proud Camden, which registered over 2000 gig goers to the system back in January.



FingoPay - which uses technology licensed from Hitachi - works via an electronic reader which builds a 3D map of the customer’s finger veins, generating a 'natural personal key' - thus removing the need for the individual to enter any personal details upon registration to make a payment. The technology first underwent testing in the UK with WorldPay employees in November 2015.



“Today’s millennial generation now expects a higher level of ease, security and efficiency from the way that we pay, and we are incredibly excited to bring our Fingopay technology to students at Brunel University London through the Costcutter store," says Sthlaer founder and CEO Nick Dryden. "Fingopay offers the convenience and retail sector the opportunity to gain richer data, and a faster point of sale service - and we look forward to introducing it as the first retail pilot in the UK.”