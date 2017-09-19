Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Canadian fintech startups get Sibos showcase

19 September 2017  |  8296 views  |  0 Toronto Skyline

Some of Canada's most promising fintech startups will have the opportunity to mingle with the great and the good of the banking world at the annual Sibos jamboree in Toronto next month.

The Canadian fintech scene is booming, scoring some US$368 million in VC funding last year, supporting thriving scenes not only in Toronto, but also Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver.

Following a selection process, 32 startups, working in payments technology, securities markets, cybersecurity and RegTech, have been given the chance to exhibit in the Canada Lounge at Swift's Sibos event.

The startups will rotate throughout the week, with eight present in the lounge each day, offering delegates the chance to learn about their businesses. The firms will also get boot camps from advisers and on-site support from the Canadian government to help them perfect their pitches.

Sven Bossu, head, Sibos, says: “There is so much talent across the Canadian fintech ecosystem. We felt that it was important to create a dedicated space where they could connect with decision makers from around the world to network and build new relationships."

Taking place between the 16th and 19th of October, Sibos will gather more than 8000 people together, with RBC chief Dave McKay lined up to deliver the opening address and Microsoft boss Satya Nadella delivering the closing plenary.

This year, the event will also have a rival, with Swift's upstart rival Ripple arranging its own conference at the same time and in the same city, just a couple of miles away.

Finextra will be there to bring you all the news and views.
