Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

Gloves come off as Ripple preps Toronto conference during Sibos

24 August 2017  |  22915 views  |  4 toronto

Ripple is cranking up its assault on Swift by signing up big names Ben Bernanke and Tim Berners-Lee for a conference next month, which will take place at the same time and in the same city, Toronto, as the annual Sibos jamboree.

The Ripple Conference, called Swell: The Future is Here, will run from the 16th to 18th of October at Airship37 in downtown Toronto, just a couple of miles from Sibos, which runs from the 16th to 19th of the same month at the Metro Conference Centre.



Former Federal Reserve chairman Bernanke and World Wide Web inventor Berners-Lee will speak at the upstart event, which Ripple says will "discuss trends, success stories of blockchain implementations and real-world blockchain use cases to meet changing customer demands for global payments".

The timing, location and "Swell: the future is here" name are no coincidence, representing an escalation of Ripple's recent assault on the venerable Swift network.

Ripple has positioned itself as the upstart rival to Swift, boasting that its distributed financial technology can help banks slash the time and cost of settlement while enabling new types of high-volume, low-value global transactions.

Swift responded to the threat with its gpi programme, which launched in February and comprises a range of service level agreements intended to improve the customer experience in correspondent banking by increasing the speed, transparency and predictability of cross-border payments.

Ripple used last year's Sibos to fire off a series of barbed tweets and acerbic commentary asking if the interbank co-operative's set-piece initiative is all it's cracked up to be.

Swift played down the antics, insisting that it had cordial relations with its young rival, but earlier this year Ripple poached the business director for the gpi programme, Marjan Delatinne.

Much like the organisations, the conferences will see a smaller upstart take on a long-established giant. Sibos has been running for nearly 40 years and will gather more than 8000 people together, with RBC chief Dave McKay lined up to deliver the opening address.

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKINGPAYMENTSBLOCKCHAIN
KeywordsFINANCIAL MESSAGING

Comments: (4)

Carlos Figueredo
Carlos Figueredo - Open Vector Limited - London | 24 August, 2017, 23:43 While I am all for competition, this seems a bit childish. Is the saying bad marketing is good marketing? If they are that good, then show it with your capabilities and products. While curious, this type of attitude is just not appealing. In today's changing landscape, institutions will switch in order to be more cost efficient and competitive. Meet that need in your own professional space. Just my two cents.
3 thumb ups! 3 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 27 August, 2017, 12:45

I Agree with you Carlos.                                                                                                                                                                                               I am a big fan of Finexgra's habit of showing "Related Stories, Rippleseversion is shown below. One of my favourite 'related story' strings is Monetise, which suffered negative articles every 2.7 months on average.

Ripple is much busier, with a related post every 1.3 months.  Interestingly, Monetise and Ripple both seem to be missing the same thing,  positive messaging around user experence.....    Maybe Ripple can turn that trend around... Monetise have been unable to do so...

Ripples marketeers have been very keen to push out the negative messaging, claiming that SWIFT is broken, but have not yet provided a compelling positive alternative (unless i have missed something?).  I am NOT hearing banks say that  they need a SWIFT alternative,  what they are saying is that : "GPI is a welcome evolution within SWIFT"                                                                                                                   Ripple must develop a more positive storyline. No number of high profile hirings, SIBOS related pranks  or media-bombs is going to work. Tim Berners Lee and Ben Bernanke may be great speakers and giants in our times,  but they are not Corporate Treasurers, FD's or Heads of Global Tansaction Banking.  

Ripple is no Uber -v- Taxi or car ownership/Sharing economy thing... this is grown-up commerce.  When people say  "there is no such thing as bad publicity" that does not include financial services.

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 28 August, 2017, 16:04

I think the real crux of the matter (that will be the defining factor) is: does it work? and: How much will it cost me to develop? GPI has a very limited cost for banks and none fpr corporate treasurers. How much do they have to invest to join the Ripple solution?

Everything else is just marketing ploy and chitchat...

2 thumb ups! 2 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 03 September, 2017, 07:56

GPI is more of the same, but better. Whereas; Ripple = risk of change x cost of change  x potential embarasment.  

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Corporates rally round Swift gpi

Corporates rally round Swift gpi

19 July 2017  |  12674 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 13 linkedin
BofE says Ripple PoC reinforces desire for DLT compatibility

BofE says Ripple PoC reinforces desire for DLT compatibility

10 July 2017  |  16709 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 12 linkedin
After trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its biz director

After trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its biz director

13 April 2017  |  14626 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 7 linkedin
Fedwire and Chips to align with Swift gpi

Fedwire and Chips to align with Swift gpi

13 March 2017  |  7645 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 17 linkedin
Swift goes deeper into the blockchain

Swift goes deeper into the blockchain

12 January 2017  |  20401 views  |  0 comments | 33 tweets | 45 linkedin
Ripple CEO Larsen makes way for Garlinghouse

Ripple CEO Larsen makes way for Garlinghouse

01 November 2016  |  8925 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 6 linkedin
Ripple rudely gatecrashes Sibos party

Ripple rudely gatecrashes Sibos party

28 September 2016  |  19458 views  |  3 comments | 47 tweets | 39 linkedin
Swift beware: Ripple signs banks to global payments steering group

Swift beware: Ripple signs banks to global payments steering group

23 September 2016  |  16311 views  |  0 comments | 36 tweets | 18 linkedin
Ripple goes after Swift; talks up multi-sign

Ripple goes after Swift; talks up multi-sign

06 July 2016  |  12855 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 19 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.temenos.comRegister nowvisit www.vasco.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27250 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8794 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7856 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, Insurance Software (Germany)

Competitive
Germany

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter