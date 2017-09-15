HSBC backs Startupbootcamp FinTech Mexico

HSBC and VC fund IGNIA have become the latest big names to back Startupbootcamp FinTech Mexico, the accelerator bidding to boost financial technology innovation in Latin America.

First unveiled in March, the Mexico project is a joint venture between global accelerator network Startupbootcamp and Finnovista, an organisation dedicated to promoting fintech entrepreneurship in Latin America and Spain.



HSBC Mexico and IGNIA join Visa, BanRegio and EY Mexico among the corporate partners backing the programme, which already has 11 startups from five countries among its first cohort, sharing a space in Mexico City for three months.



The corporate partners are providing expertise, APIs and access to a network of investors and partners around the world.



Juan Carlos Espinosa, director, digital strategy and innovation, HSBC Mexico, says: "We truly believe that the collaboration of HSBC Mexico with entrepreneurial talent in the fintech ecosystem will promote the development of innovative solutions, thus benefiting our end consumers and provide them with financial services and products that improve both access and user experience."