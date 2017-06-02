 
Login | Sign up |Help
02 June 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

Indian banks to work with five Startupbootcamp Mumbai graduates

3 hours ago  |  1617 views  |  0 India

Five of the eleven startups graduating from Startupbootcamp's 2017 Indian accelerator programme have secured pilots with bank sponsors RBL and Icici.

The Demo Day drew in more than 400 guests, including investors from Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed Ventures and IDG Ventures, alongside corporate backers from the local fintech scene such as Icici Bank, RBL Bank, Capital First, Icici Lombard, PwC and AZB & Partners.

Selected from more than 300 applications across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, the shortlisted eleven companies underwent a three-month programme, where each team received personalised mentor and partner support, workshops, and one-to-one early stage guidance.

Five of the eleven won pilot trials with leading Indian banks, including

● Bitgram: A customer trust ‘SuperIdentity’ protocol for corporates, which uses a blockchain base to ensure data integrity, secured pilots with Icici bank and RBl bank.
● Canopi: A technology start up focused on disrupting the way small businesses raise working capital loans using their unpaid invoices partnered with RBL bank.
● Doboz: A retention-marketing platform which enables merchants/companies to create their own custom currency & loyalty programme through gift cards, promo codes, reward points & referral programmers won the support of Icici Bank and RBL Bank.
● mTrakr: A personal finance app that helps people manage, save and grow their money impressed Icici Bank.
● Rupie: Providing micro loans to the urban unbanked entirely on mobile phones will see its platforom tested by RBL Bank.

ChannelsSTART UPSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEBLOCKCHAIN

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Nomura sets up Indian fintech programme; creates $92 million startup investment fund

Nomura sets up Indian fintech programme; creates $92 million startup investment fund

20 April 2017  |  5364 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
Icici unveils mobile app for rural Indians

Icici unveils mobile app for rural Indians

21 March 2017  |  4576 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 8 linkedin
QR code-based payment initiative rolls out in India

QR code-based payment initiative rolls out in India

20 February 2017  |  8799 views  |  5 comments | 10 tweets | 18 linkedin
RBI told the time is right to digitise the Rupee

RBI told the time is right to digitise the Rupee

13 January 2017  |  8603 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 12 linkedin
India's SBI to launch digital-only bank

India's SBI to launch digital-only bank

06 January 2017  |  12911 views  |  1 comments | 9 tweets | 4 linkedin
India offers subsidies for digital payments

India offers subsidies for digital payments

12 December 2016  |  6995 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 16 linkedin
Startupbootcamp Fintech arrives in Mumbai

Startupbootcamp Fintech arrives in Mumbai

28 September 2016  |  7214 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 5 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

ICICI - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit www.capgemini.com/worldreportsvisit www.ebaday.comvisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?
18729 views comments | 68 tweets | 45 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyHow Can India Best Prepare for a Cashless...
6868 views 0 | 2 tweets | 2 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyOpportunities for Fintech Startups in Sing...
6047 views 0 | 7 tweets | 1 linkedin
NatWest pilots app that helps track business spendingNatWest pilots app that helps track busine...
5880 views comments | 11 tweets | 4 linkedin
Legacy tech will become barrier to fighting financial crime - surveyLegacy tech will become barrier to fightin...
5821 views comments | 22 tweets | 28 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter