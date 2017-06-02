Indian banks to work with five Startupbootcamp Mumbai graduates

Five of the eleven startups graduating from Startupbootcamp's 2017 Indian accelerator programme have secured pilots with bank sponsors RBL and Icici.

The Demo Day drew in more than 400 guests, including investors from Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed Ventures and IDG Ventures, alongside corporate backers from the local fintech scene such as Icici Bank, RBL Bank, Capital First, Icici Lombard, PwC and AZB & Partners.



Selected from more than 300 applications across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, the shortlisted eleven companies underwent a three-month programme, where each team received personalised mentor and partner support, workshops, and one-to-one early stage guidance.



Five of the eleven won pilot trials with leading Indian banks, including



● Bitgram: A customer trust ‘SuperIdentity’ protocol for corporates, which uses a blockchain base to ensure data integrity, secured pilots with Icici bank and RBl bank.

● Canopi: A technology start up focused on disrupting the way small businesses raise working capital loans using their unpaid invoices partnered with RBL bank.

● Doboz: A retention-marketing platform which enables merchants/companies to create their own custom currency & loyalty programme through gift cards, promo codes, reward points & referral programmers won the support of Icici Bank and RBL Bank.

● mTrakr: A personal finance app that helps people manage, save and grow their money impressed Icici Bank.

● Rupie: Providing micro loans to the urban unbanked entirely on mobile phones will see its platforom tested by RBL Bank.



