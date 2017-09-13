Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Rabobank taps Dynatrace for unified Application Performance Monitoring

13 September 2017  |  5257 views  |  0 Rabobank web logo

Rabobank is to use Application Performance Monitoring technology from Dynatrace to map every single customer interaction with the bank across multiple touchpoints.

The Dynatrace APM is being put to work across the bank's entire IT stack, from mainframe to mobile, as the Dutch bank looks to get a more comprehensive picture of how, where, when and why customers connect with the bank.

“In this digital age, the end user dictates which channels and applications are used for transactions and interactions. For example, one day a customer might use the smartphone app to transfer funds to a friend; the next day they use a desktop browser to access their online banking; and the following day they may even visit a physical high-street location to enquire about a new financial service,” explains Hans van der Net, service owner of monitoring, IT and data at Rabobank. “The point is, we need to monitor each and every one of these interactions to ensure we are delivering the most consistent and best customer experience possible,” he added.

The move comes as the bank aims to streamline its operations and introduce a DevOps approach to product releases and upgrades.

As a banking co-operative operating at both local and regional levels, the Dutch bank runs a complex network of independent IT platforms often performing the same functions depending on local practices.

The bank recently constructed a 3D model of its own organisation and supporting IT systems to help visualise improvements that can be made as it embarks on its digital transformation programme.

As van der Net explains: “Every department of Rabobank was running its own APM solution, which meant we had quite a disjointed response to performance problems. Not only did we lack complete visibility of every user, we didn’t know which performance issues were impacting customers the most, why, and how to remediate them."

The unified APM is also expected to provide critical insights for the bank's rapidly expanding DevOps team as they upgrade and roll out new tech-led service. Says van der Net: "They’ll be able to anticipate how software updates will impact users ahead of time, or catch issues early on so they can roll back and fix these rapidly with minimal effect on customers.”
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Rabobank constructs physical model to understand IT architecture

Rabobank constructs physical model to understand IT architecture

22 August 2017  |  57906 views  |  10 comments | 75 tweets | 155 linkedin
Providing knowledge and access to networks is the future of banking - Rabobank CEO

Providing knowledge and access to networks is the future of banking - Rabobank CEO

28 June 2017  |  7181 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 17 linkedin
Rabobank enters digital identity market

Rabobank enters digital identity market

12 May 2017  |  10273 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 22 linkedin
Rabobank readies for real-time payments

Rabobank readies for real-time payments

19 January 2017  |  8079 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 18 linkedin
Rabobank to build online P2P platform linking private banking customers with SMEs

Rabobank to build online P2P platform linking private banking customers with SMEs

15 June 2016  |  14257 views  |  2 comments | 34 tweets | 35 linkedin
Rabobank's MyOrder app drives mobile refuelling

Rabobank's MyOrder app drives mobile refuelling

13 April 2016  |  10779 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
Rabobank to lay off 9,000 staff

Rabobank to lay off 9,000 staff

11 December 2015  |  6905 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Rabobank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.capgemini.comvisit www.temenos.comRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27251 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8795 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7858 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Development Director

A minimum of £200K (not a limiting factor)
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter